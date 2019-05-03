Spring lobster landings 'a little uneven' says Fishermen's Association

The P.E.I. Fishermen's Association says overall, the spring lobster fishing season was a good one.

P.E.I.F.A. executive director Ian MacPherson said some parts of the Island fared better than others in terms of landings.

"Some areas, from what we're hearing, did well, but up and around Morell, Naufrage, Red Head, some of those areas, not compared to past years. So it's been a little uneven across the Island."

He said landings in ports elsewhere on P.E.I. were comparable to the 2018 spring season.

'When everyone does well'

"We're pleased, but obviously a really good year is when everyone does well and catches are sustained."

'We're pleased,' with the season says Ian MacPherson with the P.E.I. Fishermen's Association. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

MacPherson said it's too soon to comment on the price of this season's catch, but said he hasn't heard many complaints from harvesters.

Last month, the Lobster Fishers of P.E.I. Marketing Board said fisherman were bringing in a little more than last year — between $5 and $5.75 for smaller canner-size lobsters and $6 to $6.75 for larger market-size.

"If we hit that sweet spot with pricing catches, that help businesses do well, then that's ideally what we're seeking," he said.

MacPherson said approximately 1,050 boats participated in the spring season.

The fall lobster season gets underway August 9 with about 250 boats setting traps.

