Thirty-one out of 135 lobster fishing boats inspected in a blitz investigation in P.E.I. were found to be in violation of the Fisheries Act.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans conducted the inspection in Lobster Fishing Area 24 (North Shore), and 26A and 26B (East Point to Wood Islands to Victoria) between May 30 and 31.

Most of the violations were minor and handled with written warnings, said Matthew MacEwan, a fisheries supervisor with the DFO's Charlottetown detachment.

Written warnings are given in circumstances like a fisher not having a copy of their fishing licence on the boat at the time of inspection.

But four of the violations were for summary offences. That would include violating licence conditions or having a small number of undersized lobster, MacEwan said.

There is one charge under investigation, he said, which will be handled by the court system.

Most of the violations were minor and handled with written warnings, said Matthew MacEwan, a fisheries supervisor with the DFO's Charlottetown detachment. (CBC)

Warnings given for minor mistakes

DFO said the goal of the blitz was to "remind harvesters to comply with regulation," as well as to educate them about — and enforce — existing protections for marine mammals.

"With the warnings, it's a lot of education," said MacEwan. "Maybe they're new. Or some people have forgotten. We understand that.

"With the summary offence tickets and the one charge, we normally like to see 100 per cent compliance, however."

The blitz saw similar results as in 2022. It was done in partnership with fishery officers from New Brunswick, as well as a member of the Abegweit First Nation Guardians.

The First Nation has members who harvest in the commercial fishery in LFA 24.

The Prince Edward Island Fishermen's Association declined to comment on the blitz.