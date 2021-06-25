Lobster gear damaged, painted with racial slur, RCMP say

RCMP are investigating after fishing gear near the wharf in Launching, P.E.I., was damaged, according to a news release.

Kings District RCMP said that on Monday, several buoys were cut from lobster traps along a trap line near the wharf.

"One of the buoys was removed from the water and painted with a profanity referencing the owner's ethnic background," RCMP said in the release Friday.

RCMP didn't reveal any more information about what was written, or what the owner's ethnicity is.

"The RCMP is taking this incident very seriously, and it will be investigated thoroughly, including whether it was racially motivated," said Sgt. Leanne Butler.

"There is no place for hate in our communities."

People with information about the incident are asked to call the RCMP at 902-838-9300 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

