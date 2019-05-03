Spring lobster fishing season to open Tuesday in parts of Maritimes
Setting day was delayed due to weather
The lobster fishing season in the southern Gulf of St. Lawrence will open on Tuesday.
The Department of Fisheries and Oceans announced on Saturday that lobster fishing areas 23, 24, 26A and 26B South will open on May 3 at 6 a.m.
That includes areas along the northeastern coast of New Brunswick, the north shore of P.E.I., the western coast of Cape Breton, and part of the Northumberland Strait.
The season was supposed to start on Saturday, but earlier this week the DFO postponed the opening due to the weather and the need for dredging at many harbours.
Gerard Holland, who fishes out of North Lake and represents the harbour at the LFA 24 advisory board, said it was a "wise decision" to delay the opening to ensure fishermen are safe.
While dredging at North Lake hasn't fully been completed, Holland said fishermen at the harbour shouldn't have any problem setting out on Tuesday.
"There have been some years in the past that some harbours had dredging problems and the season was opened, and they kind of got left behind," he said.
"So I'm glad to see ... both our advisory board and DFO took dredging into account this year to make sure that it was going to be safe for everybody to go."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?