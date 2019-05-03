Lobster season extended for P.E.I.'s North Shore

The lobster fishing season on P.E.I.'s North Shore is being extended for four days after a late start to fishing activity because of inclement weather.

About 1,100 fishermen harvest lobster in P.E.I.'s spring season. The spring season is in lobster fishing areas 24 and 26A, which run from North Cape, along the North Shore and into the Northumberland Strait to Victoria.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada said in a news release that the fishery on the North Shore, from Tignish to East Point, will be extended to July 3.

No decision has been made about extending the season in the fishing area in southeastern P.E.I., from East Point to Point Prim. The release said DFO "will evaluate requests for a season extension later in the season." Currently the season there is still scheduled to close June 29.

The fishing area from Point Prim to Victoria traditionally opens and closes a week later than the rest of P.E.I. It opened Monday and is scheduled to close July 6.

