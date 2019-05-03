P.E.I.'s spring lobster season set to open Tuesday

Spring lobster seasons in parts of all three Maritimes provinces are set to open on Tuesday.

The decision came after the Lobster Advisory Committee met with DFO Sunday morning.

The seasons for LFA 23 in northeastern New Brunswick, LFA 24 in northern P.E.I. and LFA 26A in southerneastern P.E.I. and northern Nova Scotia were originally scheduled to start April 30, but were delayed due to poor weather.

"Safety is paramount," Ian MacPherson, executive director of the P.E.I. Fishermen's Association, said in an email Sunday morning.

LFA 26A, will open at 6 a.m. MacPherson said the exact time of the opening for LFA24 will be decided on another weather call at 10 a.m. Monday morning.

The seasons generally run until the end of June. MacPherson said any decisions on extending the season to make up for the lost days will be made at a later date.

