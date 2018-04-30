Crew screening, enhanced cleaning part of lobster season launch Friday

P.E.I. fishermen will have some new rules to keep in mind when the lobster season starts on Friday.

The season was delayed two weeks by the COVID-19 pandemic. That delay was partly in the hopes that depressed markets would recover somewhat, and partly to give the industry time to establish new safety protocols to prevent an outbreak within the industry.

Those protocols include

Daily health questions for captains and crew before they board a fishing vessel.

Minimum number of crew on board.

No sharing of equipment, such as gloves and clothing.

Cleaning and disinfecting of frequently-touched surfaces, such as steering wheels and other navigation equipment, and of washrooms and galley areas.

Gloves should be worn at all times while working.

Physical distancing on boats and on the wharf should be observed when possible.

"We wanted to come up with something in conjunction with the government that is feasible and workable and practical, and I think we've achieved that," said Ian MacPherson, executive director of the P.E.I. Fishermen's Association.

MacPherson acknowledged physical distancing is not always possible while lobster fishing, but those times where people are working closer than two metres together would be brief.

The new rules were developed by the P.E.I. Workers Compensation Board in consultation with the P.E.I. Fishermen's Association, and reviewed by the chief public health officer.

In addition to the protocols, harbour authorities are asking the public to stay away from the wharves to allow fishermen and buyers to do their work in a safe environment.

More from CBC P.E.I.