Lobster fishermen prepare for fall season after challenging spring

P.E.I. fishermen are getting ready to set out Monday after COVID-19 made the spring season a challenge.

"I'm feeling good about the season," said Peter Hustler, who has been fishing since he was 15. "Everybody has to make an income."

Demand for lobster plummeted as the pandemic forced restaurants to close earlier this year. The price dropped as low as $3.50 per pound.

The fall fishermen are going to have a great season - Peter Hustler, P.E.I. lobster fisherman

"It hurts, it hurts, and it hurt this spring, too, but I think everything is going to work out," he said.

"I'd like to see the price at $4.50 or $5 … and I believe it might happen."

Hope for high demand

Hustler said believes demand for lobster is strong. He said that news has been echoed by the Prince County Fishermen's Association.

"What we're hearing from processors is demand is good, the market is pretty clean," said Lee Knox, the association's president.

The fall season runs until Oct. 11. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

According to Knox, the need for lobster even shocked processors who thought COVID-19 would keep sales down substantially.

"It feels great," he said. "It's nice that the product is being sold and there is still a big demand.

"We're excited to get on the water."

At the wharf in Miminegash, Michael Myers is also getting ready for tomorrow.

"Every year is different. We do our thing and … hope for the best."

The fall season runs until Oct. 11. This year, Myers wants workers to stay safe and the lobsters to keep coming.

New obstacles

However, as fishermen keep their fingers crossed for a better outcome this season, Hustler said there are always obstacles.

"This year there were no mackerel," he said. "A lot of frozen bait is going to be used tomorrow.

"Lobsters seem to love fresh bait."

Lobster fishermen in Miminegash spent the day loading their boats with traps to get ready for tomorrow. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

But, with the hope that comes with a new season, the positivity with at least one man stays afloat.

"The fall fishermen are going to have a great season," said Hustler. "I fish here. I like to see all the fishermen doing good."

