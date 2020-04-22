Spring lobster season starts May 15

After weeks of uncertainty, Ottawa has set a date. Spring lobster fishing season starts May 15 and ends June 30.

The announcement on fishing dates in the southern Gulf of St. Lawrence, was issued Wednesday in Moncton by Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

The May 15 start date applies to lobster fishing areas 23, 24 and 26 — which includes the areas on the coast of northern New Brunswick, the north shore of P.E.I. has well as part of the Northumberland Strait. The season will begin at 6 a.m. subject to weather conditions.

The May 15 start date represents a delay of about two weeks from the normal start date of April 30.

Fisheries workers are deemed essential workers during the pandemic, but debate among local fishing groups over start dates had continued for weeks. The delay is seen as a means of slowing the progress of COVID-19 as it may prove challenging to maintain social distancing on lobster boats.

"The Government of Canada is taking the necessary steps to ensure that you can continue to operate safely and effectively and we will continue to keep you informed of the latest developments," reads part of a written statement issued by the government.

Ottawa had asked local fishing groups to suggest start dates, and said it would issue a delay based on any requests received.

Wednesday's announcement followed a weekend vote by members of the P.E.I. Fishermen's Association. That vote showed preferences for start dates earlier that May 15. Comment from the fishermen's association was not immediately available.

