Lobster captain found guilty on lesser charge in 2018 deaths of 2 men

Justice Gregory Cann has found lobster boat captain Clarence Barry White not guilty on two counts of criminal negligence causing death over a boat collision that left two men dead.

He did find White guilty of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death, however.

Sobs broke out in a Charlottetown courtroom on Friday as the judge announced his decision.

White's defence lawyer had argued his client had the right of way the day the two boats collided on June 9, 2018 in water off Beach Point, P.E.I.

White's boat, Forever Chasin' Tail, collided with Joel '98, killing two of the five people on that vessel: Justin MacKay and Chris Melanson.

During the trial, court heard that White's boat was on autopilot at the time of the crash, and White was writing entries in his log book as the vessel headed back to port.

The wharf at Beach Point was marked off with police tape following the 2018 collision of the two lobster vessels. (Alistair MacCormick/CBC)

White had previously pleaded guilty to one count of failing to keep proper lookout under the Canada Shipping Act.

The fishing ground was very active on the day of the collision. Court has earlier heard that White's vessel hit the other boat broadside in ideal weather conditions with excellent visibility.

A hearing to set a sentencing date has been scheduled for Oct. 12.