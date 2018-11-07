P.E.I. sets deadline for lobbyists to register

Anyone who is paid to lobby the P.E.I. government will be required to register starting on April 1.

The registration process is part of the new Lobbyists Registration Act.

"Lobbying is a legitimate activity when appropriately conducted and, to ensure transparency, public office holders and all Islanders should know who is undertaking lobbying activities," said Justice and Public Safety Minister Jordan Brown in a news release.

The act divides lobbyists into three categories.

Consultant lobbyist: an individual paid to lobby on behalf of a client.

In-house lobbyist: an employee whose duties are to lobby for at least 50 hours in a three-month period.

Senior officer: the senior officer of an organization that employs an in-house lobbyist.

The fee to register is up to $75 and will be valid for six months.

