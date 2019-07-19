Province lends $4.5M for Charlottetown Metal Products expansion

The province is lending over $4.5 million for a 50,000-square-foot expansion to the Charlottetown Metal Products facility in Milton, P.E.I.

CMP's facility manufactures stainless steel food processing equipment and turnkey solutions.

The expansion will result in new jobs, increases in production, research and development capabilities and more exports, the province said in a release.

The total cost of the project is $7.5 million and the province is supporting the project with a repayable loan just above $4.5 million from the P.E.I. Century Fund.

The expansion will grow the CMP workforce by 55 positions, said CMP president Trevor Spinney in the release.

"The support we are receiving from the provincial government is critical to this project's success and we are very pleased they see the value in this expansion," he said.

The project is expected to get underway later this year.

"This is an excellent example of a local company expanding to better meet the current and future needs of customers, while putting a sharp focus on improving their already quality products," said Matthew MacKay, economic growth, tourism and culture minister in the release.

