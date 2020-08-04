Islanders invited to 'come here,' and learn more about Mi'kmaq

A new podcast designed to reach P.E.I. Mi'kmaq about important issues in their community is also an opportunity for all listeners to learn more about local Indigenous concerns.

Juku'e is a production of ​​​L'nuey, the P.E.I. Mi'kmaq Rights Initiative. Host Sean Doke said even the name of the podcast is an invitation.

"[It's] a common expression in Mi'kmaq which simply means, 'Come here.' I think it's a really suitable phrase for L'nuey's podcast," said Doke.

The podcast is primarily designed as a way to communicate with the Indigenous community, with more traditional avenues, such as public meetings, shut down.

"When COVID-19 first arose, we had to look at different ways to engage and communicate with our Mi'kmaq community here on Prince Edward Island," said Doke.

"We were forced to innovate."

This is Doke's first podcast, and he said it was not something he was expecting to be doing this year before the pandemic hit.

Juku'e offers an opportunity for everyone to learn more about the initiatives of L'nuey and the Epekwitk Mi'kmaq, said Doke. The first two episodes focus on an introduction to L'nuey and recent work to determine who are the heirs to Mi'kmaq treaties on P.E.I.

Future podcasts will look at treaty rights, reconciliation, negotiations, consultations, governance, development and Mi'kmaq history.

Juku'e is available on most major podcast platforms.

