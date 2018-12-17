P.E.I. jeweller will pay it forward after 'the best Christmas story I've experienced'

When Peter Llewellyn opened his first big city shop in Halifax he found the spirit of giving was just as apparent there as it is in his own tiny community of Georgetown, P.E.I.

Llewellyn founded Shoreline Design — which designs and makes all the jewelry it sells — in Georgetown 12 years ago. He's been expanding the business in recent years and opened a new shop in Halifax on Dec. 1, his fourth including three on the Island.

"We had targeted Halifax as our next expansion," he said.

"Historic Properties came open and we jumped at the chance."

It's an expensive space, but it has the high traffic and the type of clientele Shoreline Design is looking for.

Looking for coffee

It's been a busy time. Historic Properties will not only have a retail space, which is open now, but is also opening a workshop in the back where the jewelry will be made. Llewellyn was in Halifax all last week, helping out his daughter who is running the shop there.

He had forgotten his shaving kit, so was three days without a shave, and was looking a bit rough after a 12-hour shift at the shop. He was wearing a plaid jacket and carrying a Dollarama bag, which happened to be full of silver.

He was waiting for his daughter, and stepped up to a fish and chip shop counter.

"I said to the young fella, do you sell coffee? And just as I said it this young lady, Stacy, came running over with a pot and a cup. She said, 'Sir, here you go. It's free.' She thought I was a homeless person," said Llewellyn.

"I just think it's the best Christmas story I've experienced."

Llewellyn was inspired by the act of kindness, and decided to make a donation to the local women's shelter in honour of that cup of coffee. In consultation with the shelter, it was decided that each woman at the shelter would receive a piece of Shoreline Design jewelry as a Christmas present.

Llewellyn said there was a small gift for Stacy in thanks for that cup of coffee as well.

More P.E.I. news