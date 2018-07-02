Poor taste? A photo of a food fight sparked a debate about female representation

A photo showing male chefs throwing food at their female counterparts has sparked an online debate — and prompted a P.E.I. magazine to change the cover of its latest issue.

PEI Living, a lifestyle magazine that focuses on Island businesses and culture, recently posted its summer cover photo, which features local chefs Lucy Morrow, Andrew Smith, Seth Shaw, Kyle Panton, and Sarah Forrester-Wednt engaged in a food fight.

In the foreground, Morrow is shielding herself from oncoming food, with Forrester-Wendt kneeling beside her, as Smith, Shaw and Panton rain down vegetables.

But despite the magazine's light-hearted intentions, comments on its Facebook page showed some readers felt the image put the female chefs in a degrading position.

"It was interesting for me because I do have a background in women's rights and I am an activist in that community," said Story Sheidow, editor-in-chief of the magazine. "I didn't actually notice it right away until someone pointed it out. But obviously as soon as someone points something like that, you can't just not see it anymore."

'Underlying feel'

Sheidow says the theme for the cover photo shoot was an attempt to highlight local talent in a fun way.

"We wanted it to have some movement, we wanted it to be sort of impromptu and really fun," she said. "The whole thing was very fluid."

The original cover photo showed chefs Andrew Smith, Seth Shaw and Kyle Panton, standing over Lucy Morrow and Sarah Forrester-Wednt. (PEI Living Magazine )

But after the magazine posted the photo, several online commenters wrote that they they felt having all the men standing over the women seemed demeaning.

The magazine has since changed the cover photo to a shot of all five chefs all standing side-by-side.

"As soon as it was pointed out, it was very obvious there was this underlying feel that wasn't at all [what we] intended," Sheidow said.

Mindfulness of representation

Phillip Homburg, owner of the Kent St. Market and co-owner Satellite Pizza in Charlottetown, voiced his opposition to the original cover after it was posted.

"When I think of some of my friends and people I respect … all pretty strong female chefs, the image rubbed me the wrong way," Homburg said.

He said he understands the tone wasn't intentional, but feels it's important for publishers to be more mindful of the way they represent women.

"I can totally understand everybody was having fun on the day maybe, and it seemed like a fun image, but in those moments it's important to get a second opinion."

Homburg said he's happy that the editors have since changed the photo.

'Opportunity to learn'

PEI Living is run exclusively by women — and Sheidow said female representation in the magazine is important to their team.

"We try very hard to focus on women in business," she said. "So obviously for us, the last thing we would want to do is imply anything, even if it was accidentally."

But she says the scenario was a lesson, even for female magazine editors and photographers, to be mindful of balance in their photos.

"I'm new to the magazine industry and so these sorts of things, when they happen, it's a really great opportunity to learn something and apply that in the future," she said.

"Whether we're using it in terms of … women or whatever the case may be, to make sure there's an equal balance."

