Living labs project on P.E.I. farms switches focus to climate change

For the last four years, the living lab concept has brought scientific research projects to more than 125 farms across Prince Edward Island, focusing on beneficial farming practices.

This summer, the living labs project will pivot to focus on climate change, including ways to store carbon and cut greenhouse gas emissions on farms.

P.E.I. was the first place in Canada to pilot the living labs program, led by the East Prince Agri-Environment Association, a not-for-profit organization representing 14 farms.

The living lab brought together farmers, researchers, watershed groups, universities and others to work on projects together to do on-farm research, giving what organizers call a "real context."

Andrea McKenna is owner-operator of Bunny Burrow Vegetable Company, a carrot and turnip farm in Emerald, P.E.I. and executive director of the East Prince Agri-Environment Association. (Shane Hennessey/CBC )

"We deal with Mother Nature. It's probably the biggest challenge we have in the agriculture industry," said Andrea McKenna, executive director of the East Prince Agri-Environment Association. She also runs Bunny Burrow Vegetable Co., a carrot and turnip farm in Emerald, P.E.I.

"It's really hard to replicate that in plot trials at a research station. But when you're out on a farmer's field, you get to experience not just Mother Nature, but all of the other complexities that farmers are dealing with every day."

"Most importantly, seeing is believing," McKenna said.

"If the farmers are doing it on their farm and it's working, and then their neighbours are seeing that, the peer-to-peer discussions that happen really helps with the adoption level."

'We've made a difference'

The living labs research has included projects around water management, fertilizer use, and soil and nutrient conservation.

One of the methods it's looked at is the use of cover crops to protect against erosion over the winter and make the soil healthier.

"I know we've made a difference. You look across the Island, you see more cover crops in the field. You can see the changes that farmers are making. They're adopting the practices," McKenna said.

"On our farm, we take comfort in knowing that we have access to so many different professionals and experts that can help us when trouble arises."

These are tillage radishes growing as a cover crop in a field in Vernon Bridge, P.E.I. in 2020. Living lab researchers say more cover crops are being planted, thanks to the project. (Nancy Russell/CBC)

McKenna said she compares farming to motherhood, where it takes a community to raise children.



"Raising crops, animals, whatever it might be in farming, it takes a village. It takes a lot of people, a lot of different backgrounds and experience, to really help us do what we do," McKenna said.

"In the past four years, we had 14 partners at the table helping farmers. And going forward, in our next living labs initiative, we have 27 partners already signed on."

Rewarding work

Scott Anderson managed the living labs initiative in P.E.I. for Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada.

"The last four years have been rewarding," Anderson said.

"Mostly because it really gave us that chance to work closely with producers, and to have them involved right from the beginning, to increase the speed of adoption of these practices."

"At the end of the day, you have a bunch of your core producers who are doing the work, and they're very good at spreading the word to their peers."

Anderson said the living labs project has also brought together farmers and researchers in a new way.

"The scientists were a little scared to go deal with the producers more closely, and the producers had sort of an apprehension as well," Anderson said.

"But at the end of the day, just knocking down that barrier and having that relationship built, I think has has done wonders."

Scott Anderson managed the living labs initiative on P.E.I. for Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada. (Shane Hennessey/CBC )

Bottom-up approach

Potato grower Brandon MacPhail, of MacSull Farms, has been involved in multiple living labs projects.

"It was quite a change from what we've done in the past. Before it was, 'These are some projects we can do, and what do you think?'" MacPhail said.

"But this time, it was kind of from-the-bottom-up approach."

Brandon MacPhail of MacSull Farms has been involved in multiple living labs projects. (Shane Hennessey/CBC )

"Cover cropping was a big thing. I think you can see it around the Island. If you take a drive around, you can see more green crops growing in the fall," MacPhail said.

"I think the main driver of that was the living labs. It wasn't the only thing, but it was the main."