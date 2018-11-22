Live music soothing the animals at the P.E.I. Humane Society

The P.E.I. Humane Society is seeing happier animals with the introduction of a new program that brings in live musicians that play to them.

Development manager Jennifer Harkness said the idea came about when the sister of a Humane Society employee was visiting, and asked if she could play for the animals.

"We just saw a really dramatic change," said Harkness.

"The dogs stopped barking, the cats were quite entertained. Stopped meowing, actually fell asleep. From there we came up with the idea, why don't we do this every week, and make it a thing."

Harkness said recorded music has been part of keeping the animals happy for some time, but the live music had much more of an effect.

The staff is really enjoying the music as well, says Jennifer Harkness. (John Robertson/CBC)

"It's amazing to see the reaction," she said.

"Live music definitely has a different feeling to it. Also, they're seeing someone playing in front of them and they're connecting with that person."

Harkness said it's great for the staff as well.

The program is just going into its third week. The society has put out a call on Facebook for musician volunteers and is still looking to fill out the schedule for the coming weeks. The event is scheduled for 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays.

Interested musicians should contact the Humane Society.

