Dr. Morrison provides update on P.E.I.'s COVID-19 situation

Briefing follows announcement earlier Monday that P.E.I. had suspended delivery of AstraZeneca vaccine

P.E.I.'s Dr. Heather Morrison updates Islanders on COVID-19

23 minutes ago
Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison updates Islanders with the latest on COVID-19. 0:00

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison will provide an update on P.E.I.'s COVID-19 situation Monday.

The briefing is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. AT and will be available here and on the CBC P.E.I. Facebook page.

Morrison's briefing follows the announcement earlier Monday that P.E.I. had suspended the delivery of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health confirmed delivery of the vaccine had been suspended.

Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization is expected to recommend a pause in the use of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine on those under the age of 55 because of safety concerns, sources told CBC News later on Monday.

