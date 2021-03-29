Dr. Morrison provides update on P.E.I.'s COVID-19 situation

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison will provide an update on P.E.I.'s COVID-19 situation Monday.

The briefing is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. AT and will be available here and on the CBC P.E.I. Facebook page.

Morrison's briefing follows the announcement earlier Monday that P.E.I. had suspended the delivery of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health confirmed delivery of the vaccine had been suspended.

Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization is expected to recommend a pause in the use of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine on those under the age of 55 because of safety concerns, sources told CBC News later on Monday.

