P.E.I. family encourages acts of kindness in exchange for books

A little library overflowing with books has prompted a P.E.I. couple to try to make the gift of books more accessible this holiday season — and to encourage others to spread kindness as well.

Destiny and Michel Arsenault are both council members for the Rural Municipality of Warren Grove, P.E.I., and they recently set up a free library at the community centre.

"We're always checking out other free libraries, so we thought we'll make one to bring to our community," Destiny Arsenault said.

"And it turned into a not-so-little library."

'We almost had too many books'

The Arsenaults built the little library with their children and set it up earlier this month. They filled it with some of their own donated books as well as some from others in the community.

But the library had space for more books than they expected, so they approached various groups to ask for donations. They ended up receiving 36 boxes of books from Value Village.

"Then we almost had too many books, so that's when we decided we need to find a way to be able to get these books out to the community," Destiny said.

Destiny Arsenault hopes the little library will encourage acts of kindness, as well as help families afford the gift of books during the holidays. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

They are inviting anyone to help themselves to books to give as gifts or just to enjoy. In exchange, instead of encouraging people to leave another book, they are asking people to do an act of kindness.

"We kind of want to spread that Christmas joy and give those books to whoever needs them or whoever wants them."

Spreading kindness

Arsenault says the acts of kindness can be anything, big or small.

"If someone pays for someone's coffee, you know that's an act of kindness. If someone shovels a driveway, that's an act of kindness. If someone even gives someone a book, that's an act of kindness," Arsenault said.

"It doesn't have to be marked down what their act of kindness is, but just trying to be a kind person in general is what we're hoping to see."

Instead of leaving another book, the Arsenaults are encouraging people to take a book, and spread kindness in exchange. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

She also hopes the offer of free books will lessen the financial burden on some families during the holiday season.

"If they want to give a gift, they have the opportunity now to give a gift. If they wanted to give a gift to 50 people, they're more than welcome to take 50 books."

Arsenault estimates the cabinet is packed with close to 200 books from five of the donated boxes.

"We do have hundreds more, I don't think we'll run out for a while."

More P.E.I. news