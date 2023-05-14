P.E.I. attraction in Toronto may encourage visitors to 'see the real thing'

A woman from Nova Scotia who spent her childhood summers building sandcastles and playing on the beaches of P.E.I. hopes a new attraction in Toronto will encourage people to visit the Island.

Little East Coast, part of the popular attraction Little Canada, opens May 19.

It fills a 67-square-metre space that showcases miniature historical and cultural features and landmarks from New Brunswick, Nova Scotia. Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Little East Coast took a year to complete, becoming the first full destination to be installed in Little Canada since the attraction opened in August 2021.

Kelly Kenny, the director of marketing at Little Canada, said the attraction is particularly exciting for her, coming from the East Coast.

"I'm constantly talking it up and saying, 'Oh I say this is cool, but wait till you see the real thing. You have to go east to really experience the people and the culture and just the fresh air and just the absolute beauty of hanging your clothes out on the line.'"

The P.E.I. portion of the exhibit includes Avonlea, Green Gables, Province House, red cliffs and other destinations. Part of it is a moving exhibit that features a walking guide around historic Charlottetown.

Kenny, who now lives in Toronto, wants Canadians to experience her childhood memories, as she did with her own children.

"For years, we loaded up the minivan every summer, took the kids out there," she said. "I wanted to recreate the childhood memories I had on P.E.I."

Little East Coast also includes well-known regional landmarks such as the Bay of Fundy, Gros Morne National Park, Pays de la Sagouine and Metepenagiag Heritage Park in New Brunswick, Peggys Cove lighthouse and Cape Breton Island, with motorists driving the famous Cabot Trail admiring the fall colours.