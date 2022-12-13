Demand for children's books increases at P.E.I. food banks

The P.E.I. Literacy Alliance is seeing an increase in demand for books for children this year.

The organization's family literacy director, Amanda Beazley, said about 1,800 books were donated through the Gift of Reading campaign, up from about 1,000 books per year since its inception in 2010.

The books are distributed through food banks across P.E.I.

Beazley said the number of families collecting Christmas food hampers has doubled in almost all the food banks. There was a large increase in demand at the Upper Room food bank in Charlottetown, with requests from 800 families with children 12 and under, up from 200 in 2020.

"My hope is that, you know, parents and guardians are taking them out of the food hampers and wrapping them up and putting them under the tree."

Beazley said as few as 20 books in a home can make a big difference in developing literacy skills. But books can be expensive, as well.

"I'm pretty sure books probably go to the bottom of the list when it comes to necessities, but they provide such enrichment ... so we feel really good about, you know, these books going to families and families are getting them before Christmas, which is also I think really important."

Beazley said while libraries are a helpful resource, it's exciting for children to own books rather than having to return them.

"That's the kind of feedback we hear as well, that kids are more excited about reading, they're more engaged. It's inspiring a love of reading, and they feel a sense of pride and excitement when they get that book for themselves."

Michael MacDonald, executive director of the Upper Room, said the book donations have had "quite an impact" over the years.

"It means a lot and certainly when moms and dads and even some kids are in here, you know, collecting their Christmas packages, it's certainly nice to be able to put those in there."