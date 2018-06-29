Goodleaf brand Daikon Radish recalled for Listeria

Goodleaf brand Daikon Radish microgreens are being recalled due to a possible Listeria contamination.

The recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) for Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

The affected product is the 75 gram size. It includes all best before dates up to and including June 30, 2018, with UPC code 6 28451 71410 1.

"Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick," the CFIA recall warning stated.

"Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness."

The product should be thrown out or returned to where it was purchased.

According to CFIA, there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.​

