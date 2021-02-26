Where Islanders might have been exposed to COVID-19 — and where to get tested

Tough new COVID-19 measures kicked in at midnight, meaning Prince Edward Islanders are waking up to a world where some things are no longer possible — at least for the next 72 hours.

The P.E.I. government's so-called modified red restricted measures are meant to curb outbreaks of COVID-19 in Summerside and Charlottetown.

As of late Sunday, 17 new cases had been confirmed in the past five days, with more than 190 close contacts identified so far.

Dr. Heather Morrison, the province's chief public health officer, provided a long list of possible exposure sites and dates during a briefing Sunday afternoon. They appear below, along with a list of where COVID-19 testing is available.

Exposure sites and times

Islanders are strongly urged to seek a COVID-19 test if they were at any of the following locations at the times given, even if they do not have symptoms.

Exposure sites listed during Sunday's briefing:

Dominos Pizza, Summerside : Feb. 15, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

: Feb. 15, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Burger King, Summerside: Feb. 18, 8 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Feb. 18, 8 p.m.-9:30 p.m. City bus 1, Charlottetown: Feb. 20, 4:30-5 p.m.

Feb. 20, 4:30-5 p.m. Brickhouse Kitchen and Bar, Charlottetown: Feb. 21, 2-3 p.m.

Feb. 21, 2-3 p.m. Gahan House, Charlottetown: Feb. 22, 8:30-10:30 p.m.

Feb. 22, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Taste of India, Charlottetown: Feb. 22, 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m.; Feb. 25, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Feb. 26, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Feb. 22, 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m.; Feb. 25, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Feb. 26, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Superstore, 465 University Ave, Charlottetown: Feb. 22, 6-9 p.m.; Feb. 24, 6:30-7 p.m.

Feb. 22, 6-9 p.m.; Feb. 24, 6:30-7 p.m. Junco Market, Charlottetown : Feb. 24, 5-5:30 p.m.

: Feb. 24, 5-5:30 p.m. Walmart in Charlottetown : Feb. 24, 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Feb. 27, 2-2:30 p.m.

: Feb. 24, 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Feb. 27, 2-2:30 p.m. Christmas Discounters, Summerside: Feb. 25, noon-1 p.m.

Exposure sites listed at briefings held in the days leading up to Sunday's briefing:

Pita Pit , Summerside : Feb. 19, 11 a.m.-9 pm.; Feb. 21, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Feb. 22, 12 noon-9 p.m.; Feb. 23, 12 noon-9 p.m.; Feb. 24, 2-4 p.m.; Feb. 26, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

, : Feb. 19, 11 a.m.-9 pm.; Feb. 21, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Feb. 22, 12 noon-9 p.m.; Feb. 23, 12 noon-9 p.m.; Feb. 24, 2-4 p.m.; Feb. 26, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Callbecks Home Hardware , Summerside : Feb. 16, 18, 19, 20, 22, 25, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. (all dates)

, : Feb. 16, 18, 19, 20, 22, 25, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. (all dates) Burger King , Granville Street, Summerside : Feb. 14, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Feb. 17, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; Feb. 18, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; Feb. 20, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-5 p.m.; Feb. 21, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Feb. 22, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; Feb. 23, 4 p.m.-1 a.m.; Feb. 24, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; Feb. 25, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

, : Feb. 14, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Feb. 17, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; Feb. 18, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; Feb. 20, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-5 p.m.; Feb. 21, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Feb. 22, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; Feb. 23, 4 p.m.-1 a.m.; Feb. 24, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; Feb. 25, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Dominos Pizza, Summerside : Feb. 17, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Feb. 18, 4-11 p.m.; Feb. 19, 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m.; Feb. 20: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Feb. 21, 4 p.m.-1 a.m.; Feb. 22, 4-11 p.m.; Feb. 23, 4 p.m.-1 a.m.; Feb. 24, 4 p.m.-1 a.m.

: Feb. 17, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Feb. 18, 4-11 p.m.; Feb. 19, 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m.; Feb. 20: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Feb. 21, 4 p.m.-1 a.m.; Feb. 22, 4-11 p.m.; Feb. 23, 4 p.m.-1 a.m.; Feb. 24, 4 p.m.-1 a.m. Shoppers Drug Mart , Summerside: Feb. 21, 10-11 a.m.

, Feb. 21, 10-11 a.m. Dollarama , Summerside : Feb. 20, 3-4 p.m.

, : Feb. 20, 3-4 p.m. Superstore , Montague : Feb. 24, 4:30-5:30 p.m.; Feb. 25, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

, : Feb. 24, 4:30-5:30 p.m.; Feb. 25, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tailgate Bar & Grill, Montague : Feb. 25, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

: Feb. 25, 9:30-11:30 p.m. Iron Haven Gym, Summerside : Feb. 20, 6-8 p.m.; Feb. 23, 6-8 p.m.

: Feb. 20, 6-8 p.m.; Feb. 23, 6-8 p.m. Toys R Us, Charlottetown : Feb. 23, 10 a.m.-12 noon

: Feb. 23, 10 a.m.-12 noon Taste of India, Charlottetown : Feb. 20, 4-10 p.m.; Feb. 21, 3-9 p.m.; Feb. 22, 3-9 p.m.; Feb. 23, 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

: Feb. 20, 4-10 p.m.; Feb. 21, 3-9 p.m.; Feb. 22, 3-9 p.m.; Feb. 23, 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. The Breakfast Spot, Summerside: Feb. 20, 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Testing locations and hours

After a busy weekend that saw about 4,500 tests for COVID-19 collected — 2,000 at Three Oaks High School in Summerside alone — provincial public health officials are looking for more swabs.

Here are the times and places of today's testing clinics for people who may have had exposure at the above sites as well as for anyone experiencing symptoms: :

Charlottetown Park Street clinic , open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

, open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Montague Legion Clinic , open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m

, open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m Summerside Slemon Park Clinic , open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

, open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. O'Leary Health Centre Clinic, open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The following two clinics are for people aged 19 to 29 who do not have any symptoms of COVID-19, and "who work in the food service industry, meat and fish processing plants, call centres, transportation and delivery and any long-term care staff who are not vaccinated."

Summerside Three Oaks Clinic , open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (This clinic is also meant for younger people without symptoms, aged 14 to 19.)

, open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (This clinic is also meant for younger people without symptoms, aged 14 to 19.) Stratford Town Hall Clinic, open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. for people in the designated industries aged 19 to 24 on Monday and for people in those industries aged 25 to 29 on Tuesday.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

