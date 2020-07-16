Founders Hall liquor store getting ready to open after COVID delay

A specialty liquor store is finally getting ready to open in Founders Hall after delays because of COVID-19.

Notables by P.E.I. Liquor will open its doors on July 24. It will sell more than 400 different types of wine, beer and spirits. These include local products and those not available anywhere else on the Island.

"Some exciting times in some very difficult times for sure," said Jamie MacLeod, the acting CEO of the P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission.

"Over the years we've had customers request certain products that we haven't been able to carry for a number of reasons and we're hoping this store will address those concerns."

The original goal was to open in early spring 2020. But, MacLeod said the pandemic held up suppliers and complicated overseas shipments.

'Superior customer service'

Notables by P.E.I. Liquor has incorporated a tasting room that will occasionally include food pairings. According to MacLoed, this could allow the store to potentially team up with other vendors. It will also feature highly trained and educated employees.

"Because we will be dealing with exclusive premium products, the staff at this particular store will be amongst our most well-trained staff that we have in our entire commission," he said.

"Not only will customers see ... exclusive range of products, they will be receiving what we hope to be superior customer service."

Taking requests

MacLeod said because of COVID-19, a limited number of customers will be allowed in at one time, plastic barriers will be set up and there will be continual cleaning.

The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

As for its products, MacLeod said 400 is just a starting number.

The intention is to "continually assess the products that are available in that store," he said, and respond to customer requests as soon as possible.

