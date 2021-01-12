Failed Charlottetown liquor store break-in leads to arrests

A man and a woman, both in their 20s, are facing multiple charges following an attempt to break into a Charlottetown liquor store in the early morning hours of Sunday, say police.

Charlottetown police responded to an alarm at the West Royalty liquor store at 4:20 a.m. Sunday.

Police said they found a smashed window and that someone had made it through to the front entryway of the store, but an attempt to break a second window for access to the main part of the store failed.

The investigation led to the identification of two suspects. Within an hour the suspects were located driving on the Hillsborough Bridge. The vehicle was pulled over, and both were arrested and taken into custody.

A 26-year-old Anglo Rustico woman has been charged with break and enter, resisting arrest, and assault on a police officer. A 28-year-old Stratford man has been charged with break and enter, assault on a police officer, and breach of probation.

Both have been remanded in custody. No court date has yet been scheduled.

