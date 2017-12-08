P.E.I. liquor sales take hit during COVID-19 closures, but still up over last year

Liquor sales on P.E.I. took a dip while the government closed all its stores for five days in March, but overall, sales for the fiscal year were still up over the previous year.

P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission (PEILCC) acting CEO Jamie MacLeod provided the numbers, compiled by the commission's finance section, in response to an email request from CBC News.

The figures show people purchased almost $105 million in liquor in 2019-20, up from just under $101 million the previous year. That's an increase of just over four per cent, although until the province closed government-run stores March 19, overall sales had been up almost six per cent.

The commission said it's important to note that this year's sales numbers are unaudited and therefore are only estimates, and also that licensees' sales are what was purchased from the commission and not sales to the public — some of that product could be returned to the commission if unsold.

Licensees include agency stores as well as bars and restaurants.

'Strong numbers throughout the year'

The province announced Wednesday, March 18 it would close all 17 government-run liquor and cannabis stores the following day, March 19, while eight agency stores in communities across the Island remained open. Islanders flocked to the retail stores during that final day, prompting a scolding from Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison for leaving their homes and failing to practise physical distancing.

"The PEILCC showed strong numbers throughout the year, but had seen a rise in sales in end of the fiscal year in March, following the national trends of pantry loading and high demand as the pandemic began," said the email from the commission.

"The largest driving factors overall would be the category growth of ready-to-drink beverages and craft beer, including local product, at PEILCC locations. The PEILCC continues to work closely with government and the Chief Public Health Office in serving Islanders in a safe and responsible way."

During the five days all corporate stores were closed, sales by licensees totalled $474,000 — more than double the previous year's take of $218,000 during the same time. The previous year's sales during the same time for corporate stores was almost $900,000. Overall sales dropped by more than 57 per cent.

Even the week of March 25 to 31, during which three corporate stores reopened with reduced hours, overall sales took a hit of more than 62 per cent.

If there are any winners in the numbers, it appears to be the agency stores and other licensees, whose sales were on track to be up 1.2 per cent over last year but instead brought in 2.5 per cent more. Some of that amount may of course be offset with increased staff and security hired during the pandemic.

