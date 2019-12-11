Construction underway for Founders Hall liquor store

Construction has begun on the latest addition to the Founders' Food Hall and Market.

A specialty high-end liquor store is set to open in the early spring of 2020, offering customers premium products not found in other stores run by the P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission.

It will also offer both liquor and food tastings in the store. The food tastings will be done through the Founders' Hall test kitchen.

The store is being built on the main level of the building. Corryn Clemence, cruise development, communications and brand manager with Port Charlottetown, said a tenant was always planned for that spot, and picking who that tenant would be was not a decision taken lightly.

"We wanted to be obviously very selective because a lot of time was put into selecting the vendors we have here and there's a really great working relationship amongst all the vendors," said Clemence.

Clemence said she sees the new store as a great opportunity for vendors to collaborate with the liquor commission.

"We wanted something that would be very complementary to the existing operators and also great to the local community, but also from a tourism standpoint as well," she said.

The new store will replace most of the seating on the main floor.

"This has been a seating area that we never intended to have permanently. It's been great obviously to have it, and it's been nice and open," Clemence said.

"But, I think the end result will be very pleasing as well for everyone."

Seating will be missed

Kevin MacLean, co-owner of Stir it Up Vegan Kitchen, one of the restaurants operating on the main level, said he's concerned about the loss of seating.

"It is a shame to see some of the seating that we've had this summer so far being lost," he said.

MacLean said that during the summer months, the main level seating area was usually full. And he said a lot of his customers have asked him what will happen to the ground level seating once the liquor store is complete.

"So, we'll see what happens next summer with less seating," he said.

But, MacLean said he remains optimistic about the new vendor.

Brad Doiron, owner of Founders Delicatessen, said the loss of seating is also something he's heard a lot about from his customers.

"It's never good to take away some of the seating. You know, there is a lot of seating up in the mezzanine area but, unfortunately there's no elevator to go up there," he said.

"It will take away a lot of the seating but, you know, that's the decisions that were made."

He said he's looking forward to the liquor store being completed and thinks it will be a good match for his business.

"I think it'll be a big draw for the hall and specifically for my operation here as well," he said. "We're, you know, doing more of the higher-end meats, the charcuterie and stuff that pair really well with wine," said Doiron.

"I'm really hoping to, you know, build a good working relationship with the liquor store as well."

