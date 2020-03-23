P.E.I. liquor delivery service starts

Prince Edward Islanders were able to access liquor, beer and wine through some limited home delivery starting on Saturday.

Government-run liquor stores were shut down Thursday as part of social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, while agency stores remained open. The province said it would look into offering liquor products by other means.

Several Island breweries and three liquor agency stores are offering the delivery.

The agency stores with delivery are

Kinkora Agency Store.

Butler's Clover Farm in Murray Harbour.

Cooper's Red and White in Belfast.

Breweries offering delivery are

P.E.I. Brewing Company.

Upstreet Brewing.

Copper Bottom Brewing.

Bogside Brewing.

Lone Oak Brewing.

These are the sellers listed on the P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission news release. The following beverage manufacturers are also advertising delivery of their products to P.E.I. residents.

Red Island Cider.

Myriad View Distillery.

Evermoore Brewing.

Double Hill Cidery.

The P.E.I. Liquor Commission says products must be sold at the prices it has approved, but a reasonable delivery fee is allowed.

Delivery services are being asked to promote electronic payments for social distancing purposes, but are being advised to accept cash so as not to discriminate against people who rely on it. Proof of age identification is required upon delivery of products.

The liquor commission says the list of delivery services will be expanded.

Deep Roots Distillery has also begun making hand sanitizer.

