PCs proposal would allow sale of beer, wine in P.E.I. corner stores

P.E.I.'s Progressive Conservative Party has pledged to allow convenience stores to sell beer and wine on the Island.

Leader Dennis King couldn't give a timeline as to when the change would happen if his party formed government, but said they would get to work right away if elected.

"I think what it comes down to is offering Islanders a choice. This is something Islanders have been asking for.... Atlantic retailers have been pushing for this as well," said King.

A promise with a caveat

The promise comes with one catch — Island stores would have to commit to having local products make up 25 per cent of their inventory, King said.

"We think it's a win-win for the tourism sector, we think it's a win-win for the economy. It's important for rural Prince Edward Island and the local corner stores and it just seems to be the next logical step in our liquor sales in Prince Edward Island," he said.

Stores would still have to purchase through the P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission and each store would have a limited amount it would be permitted to sell.

"This obviously won't be in every corner store because it will be an individual choice for the corner store owner ... to see if it fits with what they want to do with their business," he said.

"We want to give these retailers a chance and the opportunity to participate in the sale."

