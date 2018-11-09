Work to revise 'fairly outdated' P.E.I. Liquor Control Act moving forward

There have been a series of delays, but P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission officials are still moving toward modernizing the Liquor Control Act.

Jamie MacLeod, the acting chief executive officer of the P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission, appeared before a legislative committee Tuesday to provide an update.

MacLeod said in recent years a change in government and change in leadership at the commission slowed down the process, but updates are still understood to be necessary.

"I think it is widely known that the Liquor Control Act for the province is fairly outdated, much of it was written in 1947," he said.

In recent years officials have been criticized for going after barber shops and kombucha makers as they enforced what they saw to be the letter of the act.

The most recent move for a thorough review of the Liquor Control Act goes back to 2017.

The pandemic has prompted more support for changes, some of which have already happened.

When restaurant dining rooms were closed the province moved to allow alcoholic beverage delivery with meals, a change which has since been made permanent.

Charlottetown Mayor Richard Brown has come out in favour of allowing people to have a drink outside with a picnic, and Darlene Compton, the minister responsible for the P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission, has said that is certainly a possibility.

The current review is based on an internal report that contains 27 recommendations, generated during the previous Liberal administration. Consultations with the Department of Health and a survey of all the province's licensees, companies that produce or serve alcohol, were part of producing the report.

