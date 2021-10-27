P.E.I. lifts some importation limits as part of changes to Liquor Act

Islanders can now bring as much alcohol as they want into P.E.I. from other provinces as long as it can be safely stored in their vehicle.

Domestic personal importation limits for anyone coming in and out of the Island have been eliminated, one of the three changes to the Liquor Control Act which came into effect Saturday.

P.E.I. is the latest province to remove the restrictions following an agreement between premiers in 2018 to ease interprovincial alcohol trade barriers.

"Since then, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, Saskatchewan, B.C. and now P.E.I have removed the limit," said Finance Minister Darlene Compton, who's responsible for the Liquor Control Commission.

Alberta and Manitoba were the only provinces that had no limits before the agreement.

Travellers should safely store the product in their luggage or vehicle.

0.5% alcohol at groceries

As part of the changes, general retail stores will also be allowed to sell low-percentage alcohol, up to a maximum of 0.5. per cent.

"One of the most frequent questions that I get from Islanders is, 'Why can't I get [low-percentage alcohol] in the grocery store?'" Compton said.

Islanders will also be allowed to bring commercially manufactured wine into a licensed dining room if restaurants decide to allow it.

Customers can also have the wine corked if they don't finish it. The establishments will be able to charge a fee for that service.