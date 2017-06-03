P.E.I. Liqour Control Commission raises minimum sale price of alcohol

The P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission has raised the minimum price that alcohol can be sold for on the Island.

On Sept. 17, the minimum selling price of alcohol was raised to $3.05 before taxes. After taxes, the minimum price comes to $3.50.

The price applies to standard single-serving sizes set by the commission — 341 millilitres of beer or coolers, 142 millilitres of wine and 42.6 millilitres of spirits.

Prior to the increase, the minimum price before taxes was $2 for beer and spirits and $3 for wine and coolers, a government spokesperson said in an email.

This is the first time that the minimum cost of alcohol has been adjusted on the Island in over 15 years, Jamie MacLeod, acting CEO of the commission, said in an email.

Prices for draft beer are subject to a different minimum price. The PEILCC was going to increase the minimum price of draft beer to match the new $3.50 price tag.

But, MacLeod said that increase has been deferred as they want to consult with other provinces and territories before adjusting the price on P.E.I. The minimum price for draft remains at $1.25 per 236.6 millilitres of beer, before HST.

This pricing is in line with recommendations from the Canadian Institute of Substance Use Research in order to assist in reducing alcohol-related harm and cost, a government spokesperson said in an email.

Not worried

MacLeod said the PEILCC is only responsible for setting the minimum price that has to be charged by bars and restaurants on the Island. From there, restaurants and bars can charge what they wish.

Dan MacDougall, the owner of Outriders Cookhouse in Charlottetown, said the increase in price doesn't concern him, and he said he doesn't think most consumers will notice a difference.

"What affects our regular prices is actually our cost that we pay to get our product," he said. "Just like anything else if the cost of our product goes up our prices will go up.

"But the minimum price that we can charge it doesn't affect our actual regular pricing."

Dan MacDougall, owner of Outriders Cookhouse, says he isn't worried about the increase. (Travis Kingdon/CBC News)

MacDougall said the only time consumers might notice the increase is when restaurants offer cheap drink specials in order to attract customers.

But, in MacDougall's experience, consumer preferences have changed when it comes to alcohol on the Island.

He said the restaurant used to sell "about 50/50 food to beverages," but now he said that has shifted to "about 75 to 25 food to beverages."

"It's more about getting a quality product and enjoying it, than to overindulge," he said.

"It's just a different kind of atmosphere in bars these days than it was even 10,15 years ago."

