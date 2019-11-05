$2.2M goal for medical equipment fundraiser at PCH

Every home on Prince Edward Island can soon expect an information package from the Lights for Life campaign to arrive in the mailbox.

It's the 25th annual fundraiser for the Prince County Hospital in Summerside, and its goal this year is to raise an ambitious $2.2 million for medical equipment.

"We need to replace every cardiac monitor over the next two years in the whole hospital, as well as all the IV pumps," said Bevan Woodacre, communications officer with the PCH Foundation. "And there's a bit from every other department as well."

The campaign asks people to purchase a holiday light bulb in memory of a loved one. Lights range from $10 each to $300 for an arch of lights.

'Very touching event'

On the evening of Dec. 4, a huge light display will be lit up in front of the hospital and the public is invited.

Islanders can expect a mailout soon from the Prince County Hospital Foundation's Lights for Life campaign. (Prince County Hospital Foundation/Facebook)

"It's a very touching event for those who may have lost someone recently," Woodacre said. "It's a time to celebrate someone you may have lost, honour those that are still with us, but it's still a very family-friendly event."

The dedications are also collected in a keepsake book.

The first Lights for Life in 1995 raised $30,000, which Woodacre said was "very successful, at the time." More recent campaigns have grown to raise $250,000.

