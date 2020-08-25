Power outages reported as lightning storm sweeps across P.E.I.
Maritime Electric's site was reporting a total of 1,500 customers without power as of 3:50 pm Tuesday, mostly concentrated in the Summerside area and east to Charlottetown.
Environment Canada warning of strong gusts, heavy rain, possible hail
The outages coincided with lightning storms that swept across the Island at midday.
Just after 2 pm, Environment Canada's website reported that Prince and Queens counties were under a severe thunderstorm watch, while Kings County was under a severe thunderstorm warning only.
"Meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain," the agency warned.
Maritime Electric's Kim Griffin said in an email to CBC News that lightning might have knocked trees down onto power lines or hit equipment.
