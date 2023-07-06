'A number of near misses': Residents call for Parks Canada to bring lifeguards back to North Rustico beach

Amy Nicholson says she almost lost her son last year when he was pulled out by a rip current at the beach in North Rustico, P.E.I.

Thirteen-year-old Isaac was playing with an inner tube in a stream that leads into ocean there.

"He was just floating just near the shore here and one of my friends said 'I think he's getting pulled out pretty fast there,'" Nicholson said.

"I swam to him and there was a good point there where I was like, Lord, I'm pretty sure that he's gone.... I was screaming for him, but he couldn't hear me because the waves and the riptide just fully took him. And when I finally got to the tube, I was like, Thank you so much that I got to him."

Nicholson is just one of the people who would like Parks Canada to bring lifeguards back to the North Rustico beach.

The beach had been supervised for years, but that changed in 2020. Parks Canada said the lifeguards are not coming back.

Michele Gallant goes to the beach every day. She says she's spent a lot of time watching people in the water, just in case they get into trouble. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Michele Gallant has been going to the beach for many years. She said she's made it her mission to try to get them on the beach again.

"When I come down, I'm the one watching for those in the water in case they're out there with flotation devices," Gallant said. "I let them know there's currents here. You can't be just not watching your children out there in these waters."

Parks Canada is dropping the ball and if something happens, it's going to be on their plate. - Michele Gallant

Gallant said she's been communicating with Parks Canada and has reached out to MLA Brad Trivers and MP Heath MacDonald as well.

But she said she's been told the decision has been made. Gallant said she's concerned that if nothing's done, something tragic is going to happen.

"We've had a number of near misses," she said. "I can't let my guard down. So days at the beach aren't as enjoyable as they used to be.... Parks Canada is dropping the ball and if something happens, it's going to be on their plate."

'An accident waiting to happen'

Parks Canada says the beach at North Rustico "has a lower risk of developing dangerous surf and associated strong rip currents compared to other beaches in P.E.I. National Park." (Laura Meader/CBC)

In an emailed statement, Parks Canada said it decided to shift resources in 2020 to beaches that see more visitors and with bigger safety risks.

"Parks Canada analyzed years of statistics gathered at North Rustico beach on rip current formation and rescues at the site," it said, adding that the beach's "shallow bay-like features" make it less likely to develop dangerous surf conditions compared to other beaches.

Margaret Goulding is a councillor with the municipality of North Rustico. She said the beach poses major risks even if officials believe otherwise.

North Rustico councillor Margaret Goulding said she's seen near misses at the beach herself and says she's concerned about the lack of lifeguards at the beach. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"I think it's an accident waiting to happen," she said. "I was down here about maybe six to seven times [last year], and four times somebody went out to bring someone in. I know it hasn't been reported. But when it's just the average person, they're not going to report it to Parks Canada."

People that don't know what to look for for a riptide, it doesn't take long. And once they're gone, they're gone. - Margaret Goulding

Goulding said town council has had meetings with Parks Canada about getting lifeguards.

"They just say that this is one of the safest beaches," she said. "But to me ... it doesn't take much. People that don't know what to look for for a riptide, it doesn't take long. And once they're gone, they're gone."

Visitors responsible for their own safety, Parks Canada says

A life preserver available at the the P.E.I. National Park in North Rustico. (Laura Meader/CBC)

In its statement, Parks Canada said it is aware of what happened to Isaac Nicholson last summer.

It said staff followed the incident-reporting protocol and radioed the surfguard service. Two surfguards were deployed and they provided first aid until EMS arrived on the scene.

"This is an example of how a mobile, roving surfguard offer is able to respond to visitor safety concerns," Parks Canada said.

It said visitors are responsible for making decisions for their own safety and the use of inflatable flotation devices has inherent risks.

Isaac Nicholson and his mother Amy would like to see lifeguards on the beach in North Rustico. They say the guards could educate people about rip currents and their dangers. (Laura Meader, CBC)

Isaac said he felt like he's was being pulled out and he couldn't control anything.

"I think we should have lifeguards. So like, if I accidentally do that again, they'll save me," he said.

His mother agrees.

"To have somebody like a lifeguard here, they could have warned us that we were in the way of a riptide, that the waves weren't good for floating tubes," Amy Nicholson said.

"Now I know. But a tourist coming here, they might just bring a tube here.... They could get taken away because they don't know the danger."