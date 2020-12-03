Storytime is back on at the library, virtually due to COVID-19
‘We really miss the children,’ says P.E.I. Library Service's Lori MacAdam
Storytime from the P.E.I. Library Service has returned.
Before the pandemic, Storytime was a popular event for children and families, who would gather to hear a local librarian read, but pandemic public health restrictions shut them down.
Storytime has now made a virtual return, and the first online story was read Thursday morning. The event will happen weekly at the same time on Zoom, with space for about 20 families to participate.
"We really miss the children coming in for programming,' said Lori MacAdam at the library service.
"Our staff misses them. I'm sure the families miss that connection as well."
The virtual Storytime will be conducted in the same format as the old in-person sessions, with the occasional song mixed in with the book readings.
Families do need to contact the library using this email address to pre-register for each session.
MacAdam said there are plans to add more online offerings from the library —for all ages — until it's safe to resume programming inside the libraries again.
