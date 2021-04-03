Free seeds at P.E.I. libraries scooped up quickly

P.E.I.'s public library service says it was overwhelmed by the interest in a new program offering free packages of seeds.

Libraries across P.E.I. usually host events in the spring focused on gardening, but they aren't currently able to do that in-person because of COVID restrictions.

Instead, they partnered with the Cooper Institute to offer free "Seeds to Go" kits at libraries across the Island.

Each kit had 10 different kinds of seeds including vegetables, flowers and herbs. There were 250 kits available at branches across the Island.

Ray MacLeod, who works with P.E.I. public library in Charlottetown, said the kits didn't last long.

"They launched on the Monday and by Tuesday, Charlottetown, Stratford, and a lot of other libraries were completely wiped out, and we were calling around to see if anybody had any more so it was definitely very popular with people."

Because of the interest, MacLeod said the library service is now looking at what other programming it can offer around gardening.

More from CBC P.E.I.