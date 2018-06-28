'Fair compensation' for authors, as P.E.I. libraries added to program

Canadian authors with books in P.E.I.'s public library system could be eligible for extra money next year.

The province's library catalogue is one of several smaller ones in the country that have been added to the Public Lending Rights payment system. Ottawa has promised $5 million in extra funding to the Canada Council of the Arts program over the next two years.

PLR Manager Peter Schneider said the program pays authors anywhere from $50 to $3,500 a year, depending on the volume of their work available to borrow in libraries across Canada.

Schneider said it is only fair that authors get paid, given the value to society of having their books in libraries.

"The writer is only paid once when the library acquires the first copy, or any additional copies, as a royalty, but those copies may circulate for years and years in the public," he said.

"The PLR steps in and provides fair compensation to those authors in recognition of the value of their creativity."

$10M last year

P.E.I. authors have been receiving PLR money if their books are in libraries outside of the province, but not if they are in P.E.I. libraries.

Schneider says PLR paid almost $10 million out last year to writers, translators, illustrators and photographers who have registered works with the Public Lending Rights system. Registration is allowed from Feb. 15 to May 1 each year, and lasts for 25 years.

The expansion of the program this year included Nunavut, Northwest Territories, the Yukon and Newfoundland and Labrador.

