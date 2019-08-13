Temporary libraries popping up in parks
Pop-up library scheduled for Thursday at Victoria Park in Charlottetown
The P.E.I. Public Library Service is holding "pop-up" libraries at locations across the Island this summer.
The idea is to reach out to the community in unexpected places, such as provincial parks.
Jennie Thompson, the acting adult and public services librarian, says they set up a hot spot with internet access and books, DVDs, a laptop, scanner and other items.
'People are really excited'
"We go to the locations and we can actually check out books for people while we're there. We can even set up membership," she said.
"People are really excited to see us visiting in unexpected locations and are really interested to hear what's going on in our libraries."
Thompson believes it will result in more people going to their local library year round.
So far, pop-up libraries have appeared at Cabot Beach and Kings Castle provincial parks.
Another is scheduled for Thursday morning at Victoria Park in Charlottetown.
