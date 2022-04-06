Confed Centre library to close April 30 as staff prepare for move

After 57 years, the public library at the Confederation Centre of the Arts will close on April 30 to give staff time to pack and prepare for the move to their new location across the street.

The Charlottetown Library Learning Centre, located in the Dominion Building at 25 Queen St., is scheduled to open in July.

The Charlottetown library sees more than 250,000 visitors each year, according to the provincial government .

"It's a hub for all ages providing free access to technology, books and many other resources," Education and Lifelong Learning Minister Natalie Jameson said in a statement. "The new Charlottetown Library Learning Centre will build on this legacy and be a remarkable place of learning, exploration and connection for residents and visitors alike."

April 30 will be the last day to return items to the Confederation Centre library, though there have been no late fees on the Island since 2020.

Library items can be returned to any public library in P.E.I. Nearby libraries include Bibliothèque Publique Dr.-J.-Edmond-Arsenault at the Carrefour in Charlottetown, as well as sites in Cornwall, Stratford and Hunter River.

Some activities, including weekly story time, will move to an online platform, the release said.