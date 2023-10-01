Got a book on hold at the library? You may have to reorder

Book lovers with items on hold at P.E.I.'s public libraries could see those disappear from their accounts and will have to reapply.

Last week, the library switched vendors — where it acquires the books.

But requests for books on order with the previous vendors can't be automatically transferred to the new one.

Anyone waiting for something on order, such as a new or best-selling book, will need to put themselves on the list once again.

Grace Dawson, the library services technology manager, said there are about 2,000 items that need to be moved over.

"Materials that you have holds on for items that we already have in this system, they are going to remain the same and they won't be impacted," Dawson said. "So, it's only those upcoming new best sellers that haven't arrived in our system yet that are going to be impacted by this disruption."

Dawson recommends people start reapplying after Oct. 7.