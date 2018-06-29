P.E.I.'s public libraries ramp up summer programming

All 26 public libraries on P.E.I. are offering fun summer programs to get children excited about reading.

One of the most popular is returning this summer — the TD Summer Reading Club.

"One of the things with the summer reading club is we're trying to encourage kids to have fun and read during the summer," said Roseanne Gauthier, the youth services librarian with the PEI Public Library Service.

'Learn new things'

The libraries across the province will be offering hands-on activities throughout the upcoming months such as gardening, escape rooms and coding.

Roseanne Gauthier, the youth services librarian with the P.E.I. Public Library Service, says the summer is a busy time with different programming for all ages. (John Robertson/CBC)

At the Confederation Centre Public Library Friday, children played a life-sized game of Snakes and Ladders.

Winnie Liu, a grade two student said she "didn't win but it was fine."

She said she likes to come to the library "because there's lots of books and you get to learn new things."

In the TD Summer reading clu, kids can set goals and track their summer reading with stickers. (John Robertson/CBC)

Gauthier said the program is not just for school-aged children.

"We want to see school-aged kids in here, we want to see teenagers, and we want people to understand that you can bring your pre-schoolers and your babies in here too," she said.

More information can be found at the public library website or on your local library's Facebook page.

