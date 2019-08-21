P.E.I. public libraries to reopen Monday

All 26 of P.E.I.'s public libraries will reopen on Monday, July 20, but Islanders will have to grab their books and go.

The province's libraries shut down at the onset of the pandemic and partially reopened on June 12 with curbside pickup service. Only the Summerside and Charlottetown locations reopened with counter service on June 12.

All libraries will open on Monday with some reduced offerings, the province said in a release issued Thursday.

Public seating areas will be closed and there will be no in-person library programming, children's toys and puzzles or room rentals.

People will be able to take out books, DVDs, and musical instruments. Computers can also be accessed, but by appointment only.

The province says the libraries are continuing to work closely with the Chief Public Health Office to ensure screening, physical distancing and enhanced cleaning protocols are in place.

More from CBC P.E.I.