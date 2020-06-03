P.E.I.'s Public Library Service reopens with new curbside pickup model

P.E.I.'s Public Library Service is reopening gradually under Phase 3 of the province's ease-back plan, with a new curbside pickup format.

With six of its locations — Alberton, Crapaud, Kensington, Morell, Murray River and Stratford — already reopened as of June 1, the library service plans to have all of its locations operating on a curbside model by June 12.

The only exceptions will be the Summerside and Charlottetown locations, which plan to reopen to the public on June 12. A limited number of people will be permitted in at a time and will be allowed to get their materials from the front desk.

"It's very similar to what people have already experienced with retail businesses," said Grace Dawson, regional librarian with the provincial library service.

Health and safety

The new curbside model will aim to ensure the health and safety of staff and the public, Dawson said.

Although it's not ideal, it will be able to provide some service to Islanders during this time. — Grace Dawson, P.E.I. Public Library Service

"They can place holds on library materials either through the library website, or they can call or email their local branch and staff will put requests on hold for them," Dawson said.

"Once those materials arrive at the library, the staff will then call the individual and together they will set up a pickup time and date."

If people are missing the browsing experience or aren't sure what books they might be interested in, they're being encouraged to let staff know what type of reading material they like to help staff make selections on their behalf.

The new curbside service is something that a number of public libraries are doing across Canada in an effort to maintain health and safety.

"We want to ensure that we aren't helping with the spread of the virus through people picking up the material so we think that this model for now, although it's not ideal, it will be able to provide some service to Islanders during this time," she said.

So far, Dawson said there's been a lot of positive response about the locations that have reopened this week.

"People are happy to be able to visit their local library and get reading materials," she said.

