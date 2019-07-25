Books for those with dementia offered at P.E.I. libraries

P.E.I.'s public libraries are now offering books catered to those living with dementia.

The books are designed for people with memory loss and feature colourful photos that fill the page and sentences that are spread apart, says Ray MacLeod, acting regional librarian at the P.E.I. Public Library Service.

It's part of a goal to make "libraries and collections as accessible and inclusive as possible," he said.

"This is something we thought would be a great addition to our collection."

Island libraries already offer an array of accessible options such as audio books and large-print books for people with vision problems.

MacLeod said adding these books for people with dementia made sense because, for some, "books are their lifeline.

"Our goal across the board is just that seniors be able to enjoy life and live with dignity and enjoy the things they like to do as long as possible," MacLeod said.

Positive feedback

He said the initiative allows people with dementia to enjoy books that are actually written for adults instead of children, and there are a lot of people happy to see the books in the library.

"It's something a lot of people had not realized was a thing, and I was definitely one of those people for sure. There are so many positive health and wellness benefits to reading," MacLeod said.

'It's not about the specific story as much as about having a great conversation starter, maybe tapping some memories,' says Corrine Hendricken-Eldershaw, CEO of The Alzheimer Society of P.E.I. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

The books are available at all 26 P.E.I. libraries and some community care facilities, MacLeod said.

The Alzheimer Society of P.E.I. was not involved in this project, but the CEO of the organization said the benefit of these books is immeasurable for those living with Alzheimer's.

"It's not about the specific story as much as about having a great conversation starter, maybe tapping some memories," said Corrine Hendricken-Eldershaw, CEO of the organization.

