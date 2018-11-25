P.E.I. Liberals named to critic roles

The interim leader of the P.E.I. Liberal Party has named critic roles for himself and his five party colleagues in the legislature.

"We certainly drew from their past experience and fields they have been involved in," said Robert Mitchell.

Former finance minister Heath MacDonald will now critique the role he previously held as well as Social Development and Housing.

In fact, the Liberal MLAs will have to be critical of policies made by a government most of them were part of.

"This is very uncharted territory for all of us," Mitchell said.

From government to 3rd party

The Liberals did a lot of work while holding government over the last decade, and that will "probably" be reflected with the new government, Mitchell said.

"But our role is to hold the government to task and ensure that they are doing what is in the best interest of all Islanders. And that's the role we will take on and take seriously."

All three parties have indicated that we will be looking at a collaborative House sitting. — Robert Mitchell

The Liberal critics are:

Robert Mitchell: Education and Lifelong Learning; Justice and Public Safety; intergovernmental affairs; Indigenous affairs; and attorney general.

Gord McNeilly: Health and Wellness; status of women.

Heath MacDonald: Finance; Social Development and Housing.

Sonny Gallant: Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture; Acadian and francophone affairs.

Robert Henderson: Agriculture and Land; Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy.

Hal Perry: Fisheries and Communities; Environment, Water and Climate.

Gallant has been appointed as the third party's House leader, Henderson will be party whip and McNeilly will handle a portfolio as a first-time MLA.

Mitchell said McNeilly has been given a difficult role as health critic. "He's well-known in health fields and he has taken it on very seriously."

Collaborative government

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King has said multiple times he intends to use a collaborative approach with the new PC government.

Mitchell said he has spoken with King informally, but there is a plan to meet formally by the end of the week.

"All three parties have indicated that we will be looking at a collaborative House sitting."

The House is expected to open mid-June.

Mitchell said the Liberals will be preparing questions, statements and resolutions until then.

More P.E.I. news