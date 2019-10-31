P.E.I. Liberal Association pleads guilty to putting campaign signs up too early

The P.E.I. Liberal Association has pleaded guilty to putting up signs for the spring election too early. The association was charged with six counts under the Election Expenses Act.

Court heard Thursday afternoon that volunteers with the party erected the signs after the election was called — but before the candidates were registered.

The association was fined $500 for each breach — $3,000 in total.

The Crown attorney said Elections P.E.I. told party officials prior to the election call that the signs couldn't go up until the candidates were registered.

Complaints

The Crown said complaints started coming in March 26, the night former premier Wade MacLauchlan called the election.

The Crown said complaints included emails to Elections P.E.I., with date-stamped photos of the offending signs.

However, a lawyer for the association told the court that Liberal Party officials got that information just one day before the election call, and that the rules had changed since the previous election.

Scott Barry said the group believed that it was okay to put up the signs if the party was registered — even if the candidates were not.

However, Barry said the party accepted responsibility for what happened.

The Green Party also faces one charge related to election signs. That case will be in court Friday morning.

The charge is related to using an election sign that doesn't make reference to an "official agent."

