P.E.I. Liberals to form Official Opposition despite loss by leader, CBC projects

Liberal candidates won only three seats in Monday's provincial election on Prince Edward Island, CBC projects, but that will be enough to form the Official Opposition, taking over that job from the Greens.

Liberal Leader Sharon Cameron is not among the winning candidates, and will not have a seat in the legislature.

The Liberals finished third in the popular vote at about 17 per cent, compared to 21 per cent for the Greens. The Liberals had 29 per cent of the popular vote in the 2019 election, while the Greens had 30 per cent.

Before the campaign began on March 6, Cameron made a strategic decision to run against Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker in District 17: New Haven-Rocky Point. On Monday night, she finished a distant third behind Bevan-Baker and PC candidate Donalda Docherty.

The Liberals had four seats when the election was called by PC Leader Dennis King, who will now have a second term in government.

Keeping their seats were Liberals Hal Perry in District 27: Tignish Palmer Road; Robert Henderson in District 25: O'Leary-Inverness; and Gord McNeilly in District 14: Charlottetown-West Royalty.

The Liberals lost District 24: Evangeline-Miscouche, which was held by longtime MLA Sonny Gallant, to PC candidate Gilles Arsenault.

Gallant did not reoffer due to health reasons; the candidate who replaced him in the district, Pat MacLellan, finished second.