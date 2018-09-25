Losing another MLA could be opportunity for Liberals, says political scientist

P.E.I.'s Liberals say they remain undaunted after losing another MLA.

Heath MacDonald officially resigned his seat as MLA for District 16 Cornwall-Meadowbank on Wednesday in order to run in the riding of Malpeque this federal election.

He'd previously served as tourism and economic development minister as well as finance minister under former premier Wade MacLauchlan.

"People change course in life, people move on and, you know, that's expected," said Sonny Gallant, interim leader of the party.

"We had been a strong organization in the past. We'll continue to be going forward and we'll continue to work as hard as we can, the remaining four, until we get new members."

'They just can't squander it'

MacDonald's departure leaves the Liberals with just four MLAs in the legislature, two less than they had after the 2019 election, when they fell to third-party status for the first time.

Last September, Robert Mitchell announced he was stepping down as MLA after 13 years.

The party will also be missing a permanent leader until a leadership convention takes place on Nov. 13.

"There's a morale issue here," UPEI political scientist Don Desserud said. "But it's also an opportunity, and I suspect the Liberals are going to look at it that way. Parties rebuild after election losses and one way to rebuild is to bring in new people and new ideas and new faces and that becomes a new image for that party.

"There is an opportunity here. They just can't squander it."

Have an election question for CBC News? Email ask@cbc.ca . Your input helps inform our coverage.

Premier Dennis King has six months to call a vote to fill the seat. He said the byelection "presents an opportunity for somebody else in District 16 to run and to become an MLA and to make a contribution as well."

Meanwhile, the provincial Greens say they're already looking for new candidates to run in the district.

"We're actively talking to people at the moment," Green Leader Peter Bevan-Baker said. "Nobody identified as yet, but the call for nominations is open."

Desserud said the Liberals' window of opportunity to gain back the votes they lost to the Greens is shrinking.

"The longer they wait to establish themselves as a clear alternative, the more likely those 'parked votes' will become permanent votes, that people will get used to the fact they have supported the Greens and will continue to do so," he said.

More from CBC P.E.I.