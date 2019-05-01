Liberals look to appoint interim leader 'sooner rather than later'

The Liberal Party of P.E.I. is planning how it moves forward after going from the governing party to having just six elected MLAs.

The first step is naming an interim leader from those elected members, said Liberal Party executive director Isaac MacDonald.

He said an interim leader will be chosen "sooner rather than later." A meeting of the caucus and the provincial executive, which includes representatives from each of the 27 districts, will be held in the next week or so.

"We don't want to wait too too long but that being said we're not going to rush into any decision."

Isaac MacDonald said the focus is not on a leadership convention at this time. But they know what they're looking for in an interim leader.

"I think someone with some experience in the legislature. An individual who is well in touch with the grassroots and you know the volunteer core of our party. Someone who is well-respected amongst his or her colleagues, is ready to put party ahead of person and help us as we go along the path to rebuilding."

Engage grassroots Liberals

After the April 23 election, the Progressive Conservatives came away with 12 seats, the Green Party eight and the Liberals six.

Liberal MLA Heath MacDonald, who was re-elected in District 16 Cornwall -Meadowbank, said the six members met for a three-hour meeting recently and left with "excitement in the air."

He said they need to engage the 8,500 Liberals from the province.

"That's something that's going to take some time but I think we're all willing to listen."

Met with King

Heath MacDonald also said he met with premier-designate Dennis King. He said the Liberals are prepared to work in collaboration with the new government.

"I think if you look at what it was in our platform and what was in the Conservative platform they're very closely related," he said.

"So I think that's not going to be a major stumbling block for sure. In some cases in years past it might have been. But I think we're working very closely with them now and we'll continue to do that."

